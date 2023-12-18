F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.80

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.80 and last traded at $178.07, with a volume of 21262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

F5 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.58.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

