Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $123.92 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $317.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

