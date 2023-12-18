EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENLC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 878.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

