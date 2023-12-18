Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encompass Health stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Encompass Health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

