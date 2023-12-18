Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$13.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

D.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$10.02 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

