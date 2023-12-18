Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 760 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Drax Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 473.10 ($5.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.56. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a one year high of GBX 728.50 ($9.15). The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Drax Group

In related news, insider John Baxter purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £32,850 ($41,237.76). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

