Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.24. 2,309,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,721. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

