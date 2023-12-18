Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.80. 511,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

