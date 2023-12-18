Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 340.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. 379,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.