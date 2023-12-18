Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 4,377 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,473 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.5% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $17.66. 4,148,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,156,914. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

