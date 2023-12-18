Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $106.03 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.