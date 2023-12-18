Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is Great Waters Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management owned 2.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $28,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 143,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 70,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 94,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFSD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. 79,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $47.09.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.