Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Holdings Reduced by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management owned 1.24% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $45,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 994,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

