Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 142 ($1.78) to GBX 166 ($2.08) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 149 ($1.87).

ROO opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.00, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.03. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 76.82 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.40 ($1.88).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

