Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.83.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,742,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $386.07 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.78. The company has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.