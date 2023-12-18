Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $229.25 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average of $233.32.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

