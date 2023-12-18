Cwm LLC Has $43.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

