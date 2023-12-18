Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.7% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 2.03% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $603,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.30. 1,461,655 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

