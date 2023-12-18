CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 302,063 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 99,417 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 56,946 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 975,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

