CVA Family Office LLC Buys 4,209 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. 561,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

