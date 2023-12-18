Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

