Critical Review: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) versus PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 7.33% 10.58% 2.52% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PNM Resources and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

PNM Resources presently has a consensus target price of $52.10, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $2.10 billion 1.75 $170.06 million $1.79 24.01 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 2,047.47 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

