Critical Analysis: Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) versus Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) and Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Core & Main and Indutrade AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 0 3 7 0 2.70 Indutrade AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Core & Main currently has a consensus target price of $39.45, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Core & Main’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Indutrade AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 5.46% 16.03% 7.26% Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core & Main and Indutrade AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Core & Main and Indutrade AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $6.64 billion 1.34 $366.00 million $2.12 18.51 Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Indutrade AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core & Main beats Indutrade AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through eight segments: Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK. The company also provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services. In addition, it provides valves, hydraulic and industrial equipment, measurement technology, construction materials, filters, pipes and pipe systems, auto repair, tools and transmission, industrial springs, water and wastewater, lighting, chemical technology, fasteners, electronics, vehicles, energy, springs, piston rings, press work, and valve channels. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Kista, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.