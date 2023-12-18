Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. 9,945,680 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

