Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,366. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.07. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

