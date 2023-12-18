Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $10.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $276.17. 385,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,726. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.12. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.