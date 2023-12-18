Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.77

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 174950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock worth $2,105,320,185 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $51,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.