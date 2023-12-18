Comparing Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbus and Boeing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus N/A N/A N/A $2.12 72.16 Boeing $75.76 billion 2.11 -$4.94 billion ($4.70) -56.23

Airbus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Boeing pays an annual dividend of $8.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Airbus pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boeing pays out -174.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boeing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Airbus and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus N/A N/A N/A Boeing -3.74% N/A -3.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airbus and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boeing 0 3 14 0 2.82

Airbus presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.37%. Boeing has a consensus target price of $258.12, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Airbus.

Summary

Boeing beats Airbus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

