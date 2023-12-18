Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.74

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 576196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SID. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This represents a yield of 20.2%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

