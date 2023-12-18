Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $52.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

