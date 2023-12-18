Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.65.

Shares of CMA opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

