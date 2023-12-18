Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

