Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 440 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

