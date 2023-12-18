Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

