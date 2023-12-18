Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $386.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

