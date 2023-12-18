Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.03 million. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

