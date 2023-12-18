Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,286,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 38.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

