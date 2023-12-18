Charles Julian Cazalet Purchases 50 Shares of Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £850 ($1,067.03) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($53,351.74).

Lindsell Train Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 842 ($10.57) on Monday. Lindsell Train has a twelve month low of GBX 713.92 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 918.36.

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

