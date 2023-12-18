Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $277.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $267.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

