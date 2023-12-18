C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

CCCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $4.95 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $243.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.20.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 864,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 135,540 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 98.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 540,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

