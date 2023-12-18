Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 182 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burt Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,540. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.