Burt Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 213,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 799,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 122,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.36. 1,078,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $50.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

