Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) PT at $10.79

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPVG

Insider Buying and Selling at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.