Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $655.00

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $663.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $702.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $361.62 and a 12 month high of $720.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $605.68 and its 200 day moving average is $554.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

