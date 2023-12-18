Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $59,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $926.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

