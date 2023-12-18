Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$16.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

