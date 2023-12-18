Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON FRP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.78). 160,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,686. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £356.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,381.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

