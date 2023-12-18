Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.
FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON FRP traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.78). 160,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,686. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £356.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,381.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
FRP Advisory Group Company Profile
