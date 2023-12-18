Base Resources’ (BSE) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.36) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Thursday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

