Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.70. 15,396,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,694,289. The stock has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.