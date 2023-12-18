Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Holdings Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Badger Meter by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $151.52 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.93 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.15.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.